Punch Drunk DVDs: 'A Wrinkle in Time', 'Death Wish', 'Gringo', 'The Hurricane Heist', 'Thoroughbreds', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













Accaimled director Ava DuVernay adapts the classic book of the same name, in Disney’s latest family adventure – A Wrinkle in Time. The film follows a pair of brilliant young siblings who set out on an adventure to find their missing scientist father (Chris Pine). Joined by their classmate and a trio of mysterious astral guides (Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Oprah Winfrey), the children brave a dangerous journey across dimensions to conquer their fears and save the lost scientist.





We Said: “Clocking in at under two hours, A Wrinkle in Time has a strong lead performance by Storm Reid and enough vibrant costumed characters to keep younger aged moviegoers interested. But even with the lavish budget, visual effects, and A-list stars it only just manages to best its less flashy 2003 made-for-TV predecessor. ” Rating: 2.5 out of 5























A remake of the cult classic 70’s revenge thriller, this gritty update stars Bruce Willis as a mild mannered surgeon, tipped over the edge of sanity after his family is attacked. Obsessed with setting right the wrongs that were commited, he becomes a morally gray one man vengeance machine, killing anyone who stands in his way.





We Said: “The Death Wish story has been watered down for decades by hundreds, maybe thousands of copycat movies. While nobody expected this reboot to break the mold or anything, the complete lack of any ambition is also a real drag. Despite the violent times we live in this Death Wish would rather go off half-cocked than have anything useful to say.” Rating: 2 out of 5





















The new action-comedy Gringo follows mild-mannered U.S. businessman Harold (David Oyelowo) who finds himself caught in a Mexican drug war after reluctantly accepting a high risk job from his shady employers ( Joel Edgerton and Charlize Theron). Stuck way over his head in a situation he barely comprihends, Harold fights for survival at every turn, and the in the process, crosses the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted international criminal.





We Said: “As you can tell there are a lot of moving parts in Gringo, but they all manage to fit well with each other. The end result is a hell of a ride and quite the good time.” Rating: 4 out of 5





















A small rural town is faced with two monsterous problems at the same time – a hurricane bearing down on the Gulf coastline, and the well armed mercenaries who intend to take of advantage of it, using the storm as cover for their robbery of the local branch of the treasury department.





We Said: “The Hurricane Heist is a broken movie. Is it good? No. But it’s also not the worst thing I’ve seen all year (looking at you, 15:17 to Paris). It’s not something I would recommend shelling out actual money to see in a theater, but if you happen to come across it on Netflix one day, it might give you a chuckle. An EXTREME chuckle.” Rating: 1.5 out of 5





















A viscious dark comedy, Thoroughbreds follows an affluent overacheiver (Anya Taylor-Joy) who reluctantly befriends a strange and troubled classmate resently released from a mental health facility (Olivia Cooke). While the two initially seem to have nothing in common, they soon bond over their mutual moral ambiguity, hatching a violent plan for revenge with the help of a local drug dealer (Anton Yelchin).





We Said: “The film isn't overly concerned about the high school social scene, but peer pressure? Toxic friendships? Entitlement? [Director Cory] Finley's conclusion doesn't wrap up his various ideas in a way that truly grips, but Thoroughbreds more than leaves an impression, it'll have you hoping to see these troublemakers reunited on the big screen.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5



















