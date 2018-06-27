Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Tyler Perry's Acrimony', 'Terminal', 'Spinning Man', 'And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













The new thriller from writer/director Tyler Perry follows the life of a woman (Taraji P. Henson), who is tired of standing by her unfaithful husband (Lyriq Bent). When it becomes clear to her that she’s been betrayed, she becomes a perfect storm of vengeance.





















A star-studded sprawling neo-noir, Terminal stars Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, Dexter Fletcher, Max Irons and Mike Myers as a group of people with seemingly nothing in common, who find their lives intertwined at the hands of a mysterious criminal bent on revenge.





We Said: “ the film is stunning to look at, colorful and surreal like if Dick Tracy stumbled into Alice in Wonderland, but not even Robbie and stylish visuals can prevent this film from being a retread of just about every trope of the hitman genre.”

Rating: 2 out of 5





















When a local young woman goes missing, a distinguished philosophy professor (Guy Pearce) suddenly finds himself pinned as suspect when his wife (Minnie Driver) begins to question what he does with his time off-campus. Further suspicion is cast when a meticulous police detective (Pierce Brosnan) discovers crucial evidence suggesting he is the prime suspect in the disappearance.



