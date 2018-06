Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Tomb Raider', 'Love Simon', 'The Strangers: Prey at Night', And More!

“One downside to thisand the casting of Vikander is the lack of campy fun Jolie brought to the role. Vikander's incredibly serious throughout and the tone is grim. This is a video game movie, shouldn't it be both exhilarating and kind of silly? They knew how to have fun with the ridiculous plot before but something has been lost in the rebooted take. You'll also be hard pressed to find any big surprises either in the challenges Lara faces or the people she's surrounded by.