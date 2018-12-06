Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Tomb Raider', 'Love Simon', 'The Strangers: Prey at Night', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















The latest blockbuster adaption of the epic game series stars Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a legendary archeologist who went missing years ago. When a clue to her father's last mission, and perhaps final resting place, is uncovered, Lara embarks an an epic journey across the world to find out the truth about her father's secret life as an adventurer.





We Said: "One downside to this Tomb Raider and the casting of Vikander is the lack of campy fun Jolie brought to the role. Vikander's incredibly serious throughout and the tone is grim. This is a video game movie, shouldn't it be both exhilarating and kind of silly? They knew how to have fun with the ridiculous plot before but something has been lost in the rebooted take. You'll also be hard pressed to find any big surprises either in the challenges Lara faces or the people she's surrounded by. " Rating: 3 out of 5























A romantic comedy for our modern times, Love Simon follows the titular teen with a big secret – none of his family or friends know he's gay. Struggling to fit in and accept his own identity, Simon's life gets complicated further with the arrival of an anonymous classmate he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing.





We Said: "I long for the day when a film such as Love, Simon is seen as just a terrific movie and not a groundbreaking cultural moment. We're not there yet, but this is a damn good way to start." Rating: 4 out of 5





















The long awaited follow up to the cult classic 2008 slasher film, Prey at Night follows a simple family vacation that quickly descends into madness. Stuck at a mysteriously vacant mobile home park, Mike, Cindy and their two teenage kids soon find themselves at the mercy of a trio of masked intruders, who torment them to satisfy their sick thirst for blood.





We Said: "If there's a star of this film it's [budding scream queen Bailee Madison], otherwise the praise falls on [Johannes] Roberts' direction and [Bryan] Bertino's simple, effective plotting that packs a lot of scares in just 80 minutes. Here's hoping we don't have to wait another ten years for The Strangers to go hunting again." Rating: 3.5 out of 5




