Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Pacific Rim Uprising', 'Unsane', And More!

Steven Soderbergh’s latest thriller tells the story of a young woman (Claire Foy) attempting to build a new life for herself after an emotionally damaging case of abuse lead her to relocate to a new city. Attempting to gain closure she visits what she believed to be a therapist for counseling, however, she soon discovers that she has accidentally committed herself to a “voluntary” stay at a shady mental health center. Her stay at the facility soon gets extended when doctors and nurses begin to question her sanity. Is she losing her grip on reality or is her former attacker currently hiding out in the hospital, waiting for her?