Podcast: Has The JURASSIC WORLD Kingdom Fallen? Plus Comic-Con, Star Wars Spinoffs, More





On this week's Cinema Royale, Blackfilm.com's WIlson Morales joins in to talk JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM and if the Jurassic period is indeed over. With San Diego Comic-Con right around the corner we'll talk about what to expect at Hall H, the Chris Hardwick controversy, and more! Plus news on the Star Wars spinoffs, The Last Jedi fan remake, Chloe Moretz on Kick-Ass 3, and directors for the Black Widow movie.





Join in for another great episode of Cinema Royale! And be sure to follow my podcast Cinema Royale here on

as part of

!



