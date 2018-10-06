Podcast: The Criminals Are Running Wild In OCEAN'S 8 And HOTEL ARTEMIS

This week belongs to the villains as Cinema Royale takes a look at two movies centerd on criminals. The first is the anticipated all-female Ocean's 8 with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and a costume budget bigger than any Avengers movie! Then, Jodie Foster and Dave Bautista lead another all-star cast in Drew Pearce's Hotel Artemis, where the bad guys come to get all patched up. Punch Drunk Critics' own Julian Lytle joins me to dive in into the cinematic underbelly!