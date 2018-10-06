Podcast: The Criminals Are Running Wild In OCEAN'S 8 And HOTEL ARTEMIS

This week belongs to the villains as Cinema Royale takes a look at two movies centerd on criminals. The first is the anticipated all-female Ocean's 8 with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and a costume budget bigger than any Avengers movie! Then, Jodie Foster and Dave Bautista lead another all-star cast in Drew Pearce's Hotel Artemis, where the bad guys come to get all patched up. Punch Drunk Critics' own Julian Lytle joins me to dive in into the cinematic underbelly!
Plus, news on Val Kilmer's return for Top Gun: Maverick, the Star Wars "fan" backlash to Kelly Marie Tran, the Jared Leto Joker movie, Matthew Vaughn's Kick-Ass and Kingsman plans, Power Rangers, and more!
Join in for another great episode of Cinema Royale! And be sure to follow my podcast Cinema Royale here on Blogtalkradio as part of Critical: The Movie Critics Network!