'Operation Finale' Trailer: Ben Kingsley Is A Nazi On The Run

Just a couple of months ago Ben Kingsley played a Serbian war criminal in. Now in Chris Weitz'she takes on a similar role, only this time he's a Nazi who is also responsible for the murder of millions. I don't know what that says about Kingsley, but anybody interviewing him might want to be wary.The first trailer forinds Kingsley on the run from a team of Mossad agents led by Oscar Isaac. Their goal is track the criminal down and bring him to justice. The rest of the cast is solid and includes' Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll in a rare dramatic role, Joe Alwyn (), Lior Raz (), andbreakout Haley Lu Richardson.This is Weitz's first film as a director since 2011's acclaimed, which earned Demian Bichir an Oscar nomination. It's not that Weitz hasn't been busy, though. He recently pennedandfor Disney. I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention he was a producer on, which is probably how Richardson came aboard. Hard to believe Weitz is the same guy who gave us all of thosemovies back in the day.Here's the official synopsis:opens September 14th.