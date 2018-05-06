6/05/2018
'Operation Finale' Trailer: Ben Kingsley Is A Nazi On The Run
Just a couple of months ago Ben Kingsley played a Serbian war criminal in An Ordinary Man. Now in Chris Weitz's Operation Finale he takes on a similar role, only this time he's a Nazi who is also responsible for the murder of millions. I don't know what that says about Kingsley, but anybody interviewing him might want to be wary.
The first trailer for Operation Finale finds Kingsley on the run from a team of Mossad agents led by Oscar Isaac. Their goal is track the criminal down and bring him to justice. The rest of the cast is solid and includes Inglourious Basterds' Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll in a rare dramatic role, Joe Alwyn (Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk), Lior Raz (The Kindergarten Teacher), and Columbus breakout Haley Lu Richardson.
This is Weitz's first film as a director since 2011's acclaimed A Better Life, which earned Demian Bichir an Oscar nomination. It's not that Weitz hasn't been busy, though. He recently penned Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Cinderella for Disney. I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention he was a producer on Columbus, which is probably how Richardson came aboard. Hard to believe Weitz is the same guy who gave us all of those American Pie movies back in the day.
Here's the official synopsis: This thrilling true story follows the 1960 covert mission of legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin as he infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps.
Operation Finale opens September 14th.