'Night School' Trailer: Tiffany Haddish Takes Kevin Hart To The School Of Hard Knocks

“Alright, ya’ll. My new movie #NightSchool has a trailer coming out tonight at 9pEST. And, yeah. Damn right I’m the teacher,” teased Tiffany Haddish earlier this evening on social media. And you know what? Who are we to turn away a gift horse like a new movie featuring the hilariousstar?pairs Haddish up with Kevin Hart, who plays one of a group of misfits attending adult evening classes in the longshot hope they'll pass the GED. And yep, Haddish is their no-nonsense teacher who has some unusual education techniques, like battling it out in the octagon MMA-style.Directed by Malcolm D. Lee and co-starring Romany Malco, Rob Riggle, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Taran Killam, Yvonne Orji, Ben Schwartz, and Megalyn Echikunwoke,opens September 28th.