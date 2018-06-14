New 'Wonder Woman 1984' Details On Kristen Wiig's Villainous Cheetah Role

Yesterday brought the first images from Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the one DC Comics movie most people can agree is pretty great. Chris Pine's return as Steve Trevor was teased, and so was Gal Gadot as the titular heroine, but what we didn't get was a look at Kristen Wiig as Wonder Woman's nemesis, Cheetah.
Hopefully that will be rectified soon, but for now we'll have to settle for this character detail offered by Vulture's Kyle Buchanan that clues us in to Cheetah's storyline...
Sounds like a tragic turn to the dark side for Barbara Ann Minerva, which is similar to the path her character takes in the comics. Just how closely Patty Jenkins and co-writer Geoff Johns stick to the source material in other ways is yet to be known, but already it looks like Cheetah will be a much better villain than Ares was. He was kinda lame.Since today is a good day for WONDER WOMAN scoops, I've heard that Kristen Wiig starts the sequel as Diana's friend, not her foe. She emulates Wonder Woman, then seeks to usurp her— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) June 13, 2018
Wonder Woman 1984 opens November 1st 2019.