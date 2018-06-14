6/14/2018

New 'Aquaman' Photos Reveal First Look At Black Manta, Nicole Kidman As Atlanna, And More

By View Comments

With all of the shakeups going on at DC Entertainment a lot is riding on James Wan's Aquaman. The next step in Warner Bros.' lighter, more crowd-pleasing approach, the film will bring back Jason Momoa as the aquatic Justice League member. We haven't seen many others in the cast, however, but that changes today as EW has released our first looks at villains Black Manta and King Orm, along with Aquaman's mother, Atlanna.

The biggest image by far is Aquaman's nemesis, Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The deep sea pirate and mercenary known as David Kane is seen with his iconic bug-eyed helmet.  

James Wan said,  “He’s part mercenary but full-time pirate who in his suit will look like some crazy alien from outer space." 


He also confirmed that Black Manta is just one of two villains that will be making Aquaman's life miserable. The other is Patrick Wilson as his half-brother, Orm. "Black Manta is a really interesting character who is somehow factored into this story, but our main story is about Jason and Patrick."


Other images include a look at Amber Heard as Mera, and Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna as she protects a young Arthur Curry from danger.

Aquaman comes up for air on December 21st!




 