New 'Aquaman' Photos Reveal First Look At Black Manta, Nicole Kidman As Atlanna, And More









The biggest image by far is Aquaman's nemesis, Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The deep sea pirate and mercenary known as David Kane is seen with his iconic bug-eyed helmet.





James Wan said, “He’s part mercenary but full-time pirate who in his suit will look like some crazy alien from outer space."









He also confirmed that Black Manta is just one of two villains that will be making Aquaman's life miserable. The other is Patrick Wilson as his half-brother, Orm. "Black Manta is a really interesting character who is somehow factored into this story, but our main story is about Jason and Patrick."









Other images include a look at Amber Heard as Mera, and Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna as she protects a young Arthur Curry from danger.





Aquaman comes up for air on December 21st!







