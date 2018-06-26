MTV Sparks Up A Sequel To Method Man And Redman's 'How High'

All props to Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hill, no rappers have done more for gettin' high than Redman and Method Man. Probably we can say no rappers have done more WHILE gettin' high than Redman and Method Man. In 2001 they starred in the stoner comedy How High which has (unfortunately) become a cult classic over the years, and led to the short-lived Fox sitcom Method & Red. And now after all of this time MTV wants more, so they are prepared to roll up and light up a sequel to How High.
The script will be written by Artie Johann (Big Mouth) and Shawn Ries (Family Guy), telling the story of two business savvy stoners on hazy trek through Atlanta to find their missing weed, only to uncover a vast government conspiracy along the way. Sounds like some Harold and Kumar stuff.
No word on a director or if Method and Red will make an appearance. I have my doubts about that happening although the two rappers still occasionally perform