'Mortal Engines' Trailer: Peter Jackson Is Back With His Latest Fantasy Epic

If you're looking to adapt a gigantic, sprawling fantasy novel series into a blockbuster franchise, you could do worse than having Peter Jackson running the show. The man behindandis back with, and while he's not behind the camera Jackson's guiding hand is very clear.Behind the camera is Christian Rivers, a longtime Jackson collaborator who has been working with him since 1992. Jackson co-wrote the script alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, adapting Philip Reeve's book set in a post-apocalyptic world in which cities have been transformed into mobile war machines, the better to claim the planet's dwindling resources.Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide and Stephen Lang star, and while that's not the most starry cast ever, let's remember thatturned a lot of folks into household names. Here's the synopsis:This looks pretty wild, and I'm excited to see Hera Hilmar, who was great inand, getting her shot in a big studio film.opens December 14th.