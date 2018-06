Miles Morales Swings Into Action In New 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Trailer

Fans have been eager to see the Ultimate version of Marvel's Spider-Man, Miles Morales, on the big screen so much they campaigned for him to be the lead of. Well, they didn't win there (although the character may have been backdoor introduced to the MCU ), but their wish has been granted with Sony's animated, and the full trailer has come swinging onto the web.Fan favorite filmmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are on board as screenwriters and producers, Shameik Moore () voicing Miles. The Brooklyn born hero with the Black-Latino background isn't just an ethnic rehash of Peter Parker. In fact, Parker still exists in this alternate universe, voiced by Jake Johnson, and becomes a somewhat unusual mentor for Miles. Mahershala Ali voices Miles' uncle, Aaron Davis aka Prowler, with Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Lily Tomlin (!!!) as Aunt May, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, and Brian Tyree Henry as Miles' father.Here's the official synopsis:opens December 14th.