'Mile 22' Red Band Trailer: Iko Uwais Makes Everybody Look Like They're Standing Still

There's been a lot going on with Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg's action flick,, and I'm guessing that's why STX Entertainment dropped a new red band trailer today. The release date was pushed back a few weeks to August 17th, and only days ago a sequel was put in motion. Both movies suggest a ton of confidence the film will be a hit, probably banking on Wahlberg to put the most butts in seats. And maybe that's true, but the real reason to get pumped is Iko Uwais in his biggest American role yet.Uwais is the breakout star of Gareth Evans'movies, and the dude is an absolute ass-kicking machine. The Indonesian actor has also had roles in sci-fi sequeland a little thing called. Inhe plays a high-value foreign agent who must be escorted 22 miles to safety by an elite Black Ops squad that includes Wahlberg, Ronda Rousey, and Lauren Cohan of. John Malkovich co-stars as the team's boss or something. I don't know, he's a guy in a suit who looks like he's in charge.The trailer is pretty generic, honestly, EXCEPT when Uwais shows off his fighting skills. He's truly a next level action star, and I think he's going to make Wahlberg look like he's standing in quicksand by comparison.