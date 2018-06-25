'Miami Love Affair' Trailer: Burt Reynolds Is A Tour Guide through Art And Love

Burt Reynolds' casting in Quentin Tarantino'sis just the continuation of what has been a busy year for the legendary actor. He's been making the festival rounds with, an ensemble rom-com that, if I'm honest, looks like it should be on late night Cinemax.Written, directed, and co-starring Ralph Kinnard (), the film follows three couples as they navigate the highs and lows of their relationships during the biggest international art fair in Miami. Reynolds plays a wealthy businessman and art dealer who also serves as their guide through the city's romantic, elegant high-life. He's also the movie's narrator, and seems to be doing a "most interesting man in the world" shtick.The film has been playing around at various festivals around the world, including a win for Best Ensemble at the Flager Film Festival. There doesn't seem to be an actual release date, though, and maybe this trailer is meant to drum up interest. We'll see how that goes.