6/08/2018
Matthew Vaughn Plans 'Kick-Ass' Reboot, A Hit-Girl Spinoff, 'Kingsman' Sequels And TV Series
It's safe to say Matthew Vaughn has fallen in love with the genre-busting comics of Mark Millar. Together they've collaborated on adaptations of Kick-Ass, and two Kingsman movies, with multiple projects teased over the years. As Vaughn prepares to launch Marv Studios, he's expanding that relationship with multiple sequels, reboots, spinoffs, and even a new TV series.
Speaking with Empire, Vaughn says that he has ideas for a Kick-Ass reboot, one that would likely center on African-American single mom and war veteran Patience Lee. In Millar's latest reboot of the comic she is the one under the Kick-Ass mask, attempting to clear up family debts by robbing criminals. There are also plans for a solo Hit-Girl movie, an idea that has been going around for a long time now. It's unclear whether this would follow an older Mindy Macready, or take place during her early years under Big Daddy's tutelage. Chloe Grace Moretz's breakout role came when she played Hit-Girl in the first Kick-Ass movie, but who knows if she would want to return to something like that.
Vaughn is also looking to grow the Kingsman franchise, which has already had two movies combine for over $800M. Not only will there be the sequel that wraps up the trilogy, which he says will be "the conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship", he wants to explore the Kingsman organization's early period in the 1900s with Kingsman: The Great Game. Vaughn says the two Kingsman movies will shoot back-to-back. Also, an 8-episode TV series, and a Statesman film that centers on Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, and Halle Berry's characters.
Talk about ambitious! If Vaughn gets even half of this stuff done it will be a huge triumph. Hopefully we're going to hear more about this in the near future, but are you excited for more Kick-Ass? More Kingsman?