6/26/2018
Marvel's Kevin Feige Sees Richard Donner's 'Superman' As A Learning Tool
I hate the way interviewers keep asking Marvel folks how to fix the DCEU. If I were Warner Bros. I'd be super pissed, and properly motivated to kick Marvel's ass in the future. That said, Kevin Feige is the one guy at Marvel whose response actually means anything, because he's the one responsible for putting the MCU together and has a proper frame of reference for building a cinematic universe.
ScreenRant caught up with Feige and asked him what advice he can give Warner Bros., and his answer won't be surprising to anyone who has followed his interviews over the years.
I always hesitate to come off as the person who is bestowing advice on people. It's not really what I do. What I do know is, they're great characters... They're great characters, they're good comics, they've got great history. I'm not shy about saying, Richard Donner’s Superman I still think is the paradigm by which we all still should follow. It's all there.
Feige has always shown a great deal of respect for Richard Donner's Superman, DC Comics, and for what Warner Bros. is trying to accomplish with the DCEU. He did the right thing by refusing to criticize, instead choosing to offer up Donner's Superman as a guidepost for every potential franchise to follow.
There's a part of me that wishes Feige's contract would end so he could work for Warner Bros. for a while, just to see what happens. And I don't rule out that happening someday but it won't be for a long time, I'm sure. They seem to be making pretty good strides, or at least Wonder Woman was a step in the right direction. It had so much of the hopefulness that made Donner's take on Superman great. If they can find a way to keep that going then the DCEU will be just fine and nobody will be offering them free advice on the regular.