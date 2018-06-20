6/20/2018
Marvel's Black Widow Movie Eyes Cate Shortland As Possible Director
After leading fans on for years about a Black Widow movie, Marvel finally put one into development earlier this year. And they apparently weren't just trying to shut people up, either. A report surfaced last month that "dozens" of directors had been approached about the film, some female some male, and now today comes word about who may be at the top of the list.
Acccording to Deadline, Marvel's top choice is Berlin Syndrome and Lore director Cate Shortland to helm their Black Widow movie. Damn. That would be another bold choice for Marvel prez Kevin Feige, who has been especially coy regarding this movie and everything in the post-Avengers 4 MCU. This would be the biggest movie for Shortland by far, but she's great at creating ominous atmospherics, a skill that could be useful in the Russian spy's first solo outing. Jac Shaeffer is reportedly working on the Black Widow script.
No word on who else is on Marvel's list but you can bet there are names that strike a much higher profile.