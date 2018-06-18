'Like Father' Trailer: Kristen Bell Goes On A Cruise With Kelsey Grammer

Lauren Miller Rogen made her big screen writing debut a few years ago with the best friend comedy, which she also starred in and featured a cameo appearance by her husband, who you probably already guessed is Seth Rogen. For her directorial debut, the Netflix comedy, she's once again employing Seth's services for a role in front of the camera, joined by Kristen Bell and's Kelsey Grammer.Honestly, this looks pretty harmless and sorta like Bell's role in, only backwards. In this case she plays a workaholic who is dumped at the altar and left on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with her estranged father, who is just as messed up as she is. Having issues with your daddy? Nothing a few rays and a Caribbean cruise can't handle.hits Netflix on August 3rd.