Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt Got That Swagger In First Look At 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

You know how I feel about set photos, but this is Quentin Tarantino's. And it's official, not a snap from some jabronie on the street corner. Plus, it's Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt radiating some serious '70s swagger. Look at them, there isn't a nightclub that could hold these two...If only they had found a way to get Margot Robbie in there, too, but her role as Sharon Tate is likely to be much smaller. This is DiCaprio and Pitt's show, playing Western TV stars navigating the movie business during the time of the Manson Family murders.Hopefully we get similar shots of Robbie and the supporting cast of Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, James Marsden, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Scoot McNairy, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, and Clifton Collins Jr.opens August 9th 2019.