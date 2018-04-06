'Legally Blonde 3' Is Happening And Reese Witherspoon Is Coming Back For It









Legally Blonde 3 is happening and Witherspoon is in final talks for it. MGM has hired writers Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah , who penned the first movie, to get crackin' on the screenplay which That's right,is happening and Witherspoon is in final talks for it. MGM has hired writers Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah , who penned the first movie, to get crackin' on the screenplay which Deadline says will be in the same spirit. Currently there is no director attached.





No word on what story necessitates Elle's return to the big screen. And whatever that story may be, it wouldn't exactly be Witherspoon's return to the franchise. She stuck around as a producer on the 2009 film Legally Blondes, which centered on Elle's two British cousins. Yeah, it was straight-to-DVD as you probably guessed. Something tells me the crucial events in that film will be ignored. Broadway hit Legally Blonde: The Musical has kept the franchise in the public eye, especially after scoring multiple Tony nominations in 2007.





So what do you think? Are you excited to see Legally Blonde 3?

When themovies were hits in the early 2000s it was a very different world. Both films helped make a legit superstar out of Reese Witherspoon, though, combining for around $260M worldwide and it seemed like that would be the end of the actress taking on the Elle Woods role. Fifteen years have passed since the last time she did, and yet somehow all of this time later she's going back to it in a