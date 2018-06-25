'King Of Thieves' Trailer: Michael Caine Is Out There Pulling Heists Again

Get this, Michael Caine is starring as one of a handful of older gentlemen who attempt to pull off a heist. This completely original story is titledand....wait, you say you've heard this one before? That Caine just pulled this plot in Zach Braff'sremake? Oh well, then you'll just have to enjoy him doing the same thing again, because this movie looks a lot better.Directed by James Marsh, best known for, and more, the film teams Caine with fellow Brit seniors Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay, Ray Winstone, Charlie Cox, and Michael Gambon. The story centers on the real-life Hatton Garden robbery of 2015, which has been called the largest in English history. Here's the synopsis:hits the UK in September and probably stateside soon after.