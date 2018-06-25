6/25/2018
'King Of Thieves' Trailer: Michael Caine Is Out There Pulling Heists Again
Get this, Michael Caine is starring as one of a handful of older gentlemen who attempt to pull off a heist. This completely original story is titled King of Thieves and....wait, you say you've heard this one before? That Caine just pulled this plot in Zach Braff's Going in Style remake? Oh well, then you'll just have to enjoy him doing the same thing again, because this movie looks a lot better.
Directed by James Marsh, best known for Man on Wire, The Theory of Everything, Project NIM, and more, the film teams Caine with fellow Brit seniors Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay, Ray Winstone, Charlie Cox, and Michael Gambon. The story centers on the real-life Hatton Garden robbery of 2015, which has been called the largest in English history. Here's the synopsis:
From the producers of Legend and Baby Driver, and featuring an all-star cast of homegrown legends led by Sir Michael Caine, King of Thieves is the darkly funny, incredible true story of the Hatton Garden robbery, the most daring heist in British criminal history.
King of Thieves hits the UK in September and probably stateside soon after.