'Kidding' Trailer: Jim Carrey And Michel Gondry Reunite On Showtime's New Series

I wouldn't normally post this trailer for Showtime series, but there are two reasons I felt it was an absolute must. First, it reunites Jim Carrey anddirector Michel Gondry. Second, it looks fucking fantastic, with Carrey playing some kind of offbeat Mister Rogers.Gondry is listed as an exec-producer but he clearly had some significant creative input because this trailer looks like one of his imaginative creations. The series stars Carrey as Jeff, better known to millions of kids as children's show host Mr. Pickles. It's a weird, semi-serious role that Carrey looks perfectly suited for, and with a cast including Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, and Frank Langella he's going to have a lot of hilarious support.Showtime will debuton September 9th. I'll be watching.