6/29/2018
'Juliet, Naked' Trailer: Rose Byrne Falls For Rockstar Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke is always a major presence at Sundance, and this year was no different. While he's received the most attention for Blaze, the musical biopic he directed, he also starred in the comedy Juliet, Naked. As an adaptation of a novel by Nick Hornby (High Fidelity), it should come as no surprise it's also about music.
Directed by Jesse Peretz (Our Idiot Brother), the film stars Hawke as rocker Tucker Crowe, who comes between a couple due to the man's longtime obsession with his music. When Crowe actually pays them visit, something unexpected happens that throws their relationship into chaos. Playing the couple are Chris O'Dowd and Rose Byrne, who have starred together previously in Bridesmaids.
While it doesn't look like a film that demands a lot of screenwriting help, the talent involved in the process is substantial and impressive. Along with Peretz's sister Evgenia the co-writers include Oscar nominee Tamara Jenkins (The Savages), Oscar winner Jim Taylor (Sideways), and another Oscar nominee Phil Alden Robinson (Field of Dreams). Damn.
Juliet, Naked opens August 17th.