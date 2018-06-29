'Juliet, Naked' Trailer: Rose Byrne Falls For Rockstar Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke is always a major presence at Sundance, and this year was no different. While he's received the most attention for, the musical biopic he directed, he also starred in the comedy. As an adaptation of a novel by Nick Hornby (), it should come as no surprise it's also about music.Directed by Jesse Peretz (), the film stars Hawke as rocker Tucker Crowe, who comes between a couple due to the man's longtime obsession with his music. When Crowe actually pays them visit, something unexpected happens that throws their relationship into chaos. Playing the couple are Chris O'Dowd and Rose Byrne, who have starred together previously inWhile it doesn't look like a film that demands a lot of screenwriting help, the talent involved in the process is substantial and impressive. Along with Peretz's sister Evgenia the co-writers include Oscar nominee Tamara Jenkins (), Oscar winner Jim Taylor (), and another Oscar nominee Phil Alden Robinson (). Damn.opens August 17th.