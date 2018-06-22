6/22/2018
Joe Lynch To Direct Anthony Mackie And Frank Grillo In Remake 'Point Blank'
It's a reunion of MCU supporting players as Anthony "Falcon" Mackie and Frank "Crossbones" Grillo are teaming up on Point Blank, a Netflix action flick with a generic title that might end up being pretty great.
Point Blank will be directed by Joe Lynch, best known for killer genre films like Knights of Badassdom, Everly, and Mayhem. Lynch is someone I'd love to see do a Marvel movie someday, just saying. Everly is an awesome film. Anyway, Point Blank is a remake of the 2010 French crime thriller by director Fred Cavayé about a nurse whose pregnant wife is kidnapped by a dangerous criminal who forces him to do his bidding.
The remake will be similar, with Mackie as “a nurse who’s forced to spring a wounded murder suspect from the hospital when the man’s brother kidnaps his pregnant wife and wants to make a trade. Grillo will play the wounded man who needs Mackie to keep him alive long enough to make the exchange. As you might imagine, dirty cops factor into the equation.” Adam G. Simon (of the Shia LaBeouf PTSD drama Man Down) wrote the script, with Joe Carnahan and Grillo producing. [Collider]