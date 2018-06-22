6/22/2018
Jodie Foster May Join 'Y: The Last Man' TV Series In Major Role
After years of on again/off again efforts to adapt Brian K. Vaughan's comic Y: The Last Man as either a movie or TV series, it finally seems to be happening. Last April FX ordered a pilot episode to test the waters, and now we're hearing about some potential casting. If true, the show just got a serious dose of star power.
That Hashtag Show says Jodie Foster is in talks for a key role in the series, that of Ohio congresswoman Jennifer Brown who gains in political power when every human with a Y chromosome dies in a sudden plague. The only one to survive is her son, Yorick Brown, the titular last man on Earth, along with his Capuchin monkey Ampersand. Before starring in Hotel Artemis we hadn't seen Foster in front of the camera in five years, and she has always been selective about the roles she takes. This would mark her first regular TV gig since Paper Moon was turned into a short-lived series. Yeah, that was a thing.
Y: The Last Man's pilot will be directed by Melina Matsoukas (Master of None) with Michael Green (Logan) as showrunner.