Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Could Crossover With Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

The Joker is an important character in DC Comics lore, but there's no way Warner Bros. should be spending so much time figuring out what to do with him on the big screen. Their plans have been muddled at best, with solo movie starring Jared Leto's verison of the character seen in, a possible appearance in, past rumors of a Harley Quinn/Joker movie, and lastly a standalone origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix that would be part of a completely different label. It's unnecessarily complicated, but now we're hearing a report that suggests a more focused direction from DC Films going forward.According to Forbes' Mark Hughes on the Superhero News Show , Warner Bros. may have Phoenix's Joker also be part of Matt Reeves'. Hey, it makes sense. There have been shifting stories regarding Reeves' film. One day it's part of the core cinematic universe alongside Justice League, the next it's part of this separate banner for standalone movies. Hughes also casts doubt on Leto being the Joker for long if Phoenix really works out...Honestly, it sounds like Warner Bros. may useas a backdoor reboot of the entire DCEU. That would cause some interesting ripples in films like, and so forth. But really, would anybody miss Leto's Joker? I kinda liked him, but if he was written out I wouldn't shed a tear over it. Mainly I'll just be happy when ANY decision is made and we can stop all the guesswork.