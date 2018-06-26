6/26/2018
Jeremy Irons Joins HBO's 'Watchmen' TV Series In Lead Role
Who knows what the future holds for Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennysworth. Will he get a chance to come back for another Batman movie or Justice League sequel? We don't know the answer to that yet, but the good news is Irons will be a part of a different DC Comics adaptation. Deadline reports Irons has been cast in Damon Lindelof's Watchmen series for HBO.
Irons is said to be taking a major role in the series, and while the character he's playing isn't confirmed he's described as an aging imperial lord in a British manor. He joins Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard in what promises to be a very different version of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' classic graphic novel series. Nicole Kassell (The Leftovers) will direct the pilot.
Any chance to give us more of Jeremy Irons on a regular basis is a good thing, so let's hope the show is a success. HBO could use something to fill the Game of Thrones void, too.