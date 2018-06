Jeremy Irons Joins HBO's 'Watchmen' TV Series In Lead Role

Who knows what the future holds for Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennysworth. Will he get a chance to come back for another Batman movie orsequel? We don't know the answer to that yet, but the good news is Irons will be a part of a different DC Comics adaptation. Deadline reports Irons has been cast in Damon Lindelof'sseries for HBO.Irons is said to be taking a major role in the series, and while the character he's playing isn't confirmed he's described as an aging imperial lord in a British manor. He joins Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard in what promises to be a very different version of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' classic graphic novel series. Nicole Kassell () will direct the pilot.Any chance to give us more of Jeremy Irons on a regular basis is a good thing, so let's hope the show is a success. HBO could use something to fill thevoid, too.