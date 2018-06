Jared Leto Joins Sony's Spidey-verse as 'Morbius, The Living Vampire'

Sony has their own special thing going on with their Spider-Man cinematic universe. You don't see Fox building an X-Men universe without the X-Men, do you? Of course not, but that's what Sony is trying to do while Spidey is off gallivanting with the Avengers as part of the MCU. And they seem to be putting together an impressive lineup of talent in order to make this universe a thing. The latest is Oscar winner Jared Leto who has signed on for their upcomingmovie.Leto will star as the Spider-Man supporting character, a scientist named Michael Morbius who is infected by a rare blood disease and tries to cure himself. Instead he gives himself superhuman vampire-like qualities, and uses them as an antihero, albeit a very violent and flawed one. The film will be directed by Daniel Espinosa, best known forand the recent sci-fi movie. He broke out on to the scene with his crime thriller, and also has the miserableto his credit.writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama have finished up the script.Leto may be on the verge of doing what is affectionately referred to as "Pulling a Brolin", playing multiple comic book characters for different cinematic universes at the same time. He'll likely return as his gangsta version of Joker in, and possibly elsewhere within the DCEU. That is unless this new Sony gig is his way of bowing out? It's not like Warner Bros. has a need for more Jokers at this point.Addto Sony's growing Spidey-verse that already includes, and proposed films forand. [ Variety