James Gunn Admits 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Is Set After 'Infinity War'

Far be it from me to ever claim that Marvel did something wrong (They do...all the time. Okay, I said it.), but the ending of Avengers: Infinity War really has them in a very unique bind. The Thanos Snap wiped out half of the universe's population and that includes many characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, characters that we know have sequels coming up. That has put creators in the position of trying to front like the deaths are all permanent when we know damn well they aren't.
Most recently it was the Russo Brothers playing this silly game as if we were a bunch of noobz. Anthony Russo told HuffPo...
“Here’s the thing, I think it’s important to remember anything is possible in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe]. Just because there’s a sequel on the books doesn’t mean … people become accustomed to time moving linearly in the MCU. That doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. There’s a lot of very inventive ways of where the story can go.”
Yeah, tell us another one! So it's bullshit, and even Chris Pratt tried to help them sell this lie, telling MTV that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 "might take place in the past."
Anyway, one person not willing to take part in this charade is James Gunn, who wasted no time telling a fan that Vol. 3 does indeed take place after Infinity War. I mean, why bullshit around?
It will be after.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 18, 2018
We're not idiots, and I appreciate Gunn treating us like we know what's up. Since we all know these characters are coming back, it's up to him and Marvel to pull it off in a way that blows our minds. That's all. I think most of knew going in that a lot of heroes were going to die in Infinity War, and yet none of us were prepared to see it happen. Marvel can do that again, just in reverse I guess.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in 2020.