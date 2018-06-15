6/15/2018
James Corden Joins Melissa McCarthy In 'Super Intelligence'; 'Bloodshot' Adds 'Westworld' Actress Talulah Riley
James Corden is voicing the titular evil computer in the upcoming comedy, Super Intelligence, the next film from Melissa McCarthy and her director husband Ben Falcone. Penned by Steve Mallory, who has worked with McCarthy on The Boss and other comedies, the film centers on Carol Peters, an unfulfilled corporate exec whose life is turned upside down when she's chosen for observation by a supercomputer that may or may not be trying to take over the world. Super Intelligence opens Christmas Day 2019. Corden can be seen right now in Ocean's 8. [Variety]
Westworld actress Talulah Riley and UnREAL's Alex Hernandez are in talks to join Vin Diesel in Valiant Comics film, Bloodshot. Based on the popular comic created in 1992, it centers on a mortally wounded soldier who is reborn using powerful nanotechnology, and is charged with bringing in others who are super-powered. Riley will play Bloodshot's wife Gina, while Hernandez is a scientist who helped provide his powers. Eiza Gonzalez, Michael Sheen, and Sam Heughan co-star, with Blur Studios' Dave Wilson making his directorial debut. [TheWrap]