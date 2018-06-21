'It: Chapter Two' Casts Xavier Dolan, Mary J. Blige Joins Horror 'Body Cam', Jamie Bell Boards 'Rocketman'

Oscar nominee and R&B queen Mary J. Blige will star in the horror-thriller Body Cam, which is being described as Get Out meets End of Watch. I would normally scoff at a description like that, but the talent involved is very promising. The most recent script was re-written by Nic McCarthy and 12 Years A Slave's John Ridley, and behind the camera is Malik Vitthal, who directed the underrated drama Imperial Dreams which floored me at Sundance a few years ago. The story follows a group of LAPD officers terrorized by a malevolent spirit tied to the killing of a black teen by two white officers. The murder was captured on body cam footage but destroyed as part of a cover up. [THR]
Fantastic Four's Jamie Bell is in talks to join Taron Egerton in Elton John biopic, Rocketman. He'd be playing Bernie Taupin, a songwriter and one of John's frequent collaborators, working with him on 30 albums over multiple decades. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman is set to open on May 17th 2019. [Variety]