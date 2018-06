'It: Chapter Two' Casts Xavier Dolan, Mary J. Blige Joins Horror 'Body Cam', Jamie Bell Boards 'Rocketman'

Oscar nominee and R&B queen Mary J. Blige will star in the horror-thriller, which is being described asmeets. I would normally scoff at a description like that, but the talent involved is very promising. The most recent script was re-written by Nic McCarthy and's John Ridley, and behind the camera is Malik Vitthal, who directed the underrated dramawhich floored me at Sundance a few years ago. The story follows a group of LAPD officers terrorized by a malevolent spirit tied to the killing of a black teen by two white officers. The murder was captured on body cam footage but destroyed as part of a cover up. [ THR