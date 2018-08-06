Interview: Barry Keoghan On Blending Fact And Fiction In 'American Animals'

Based on one of the most outlandish robberies in history, the story follows four Kentucky college students of different backgrounds as they attempt to steal priceless books from the school library. One of these books would be John James Audobon's Birds of America, which is valued in the millions. The crime was sloppy but brazen, just like the culprits pulling it off. While it would have been an entertaining story on its own, Layton flipped things by combining familiar heist movie elements with his documentary background, making for one of the most unique films of the year.
And the centerpiece of the whole thing was Keoghan, as the group's level-headed (relatively) ringleader. He's an actor I've been impressed by for a couple of years, and was thrilled to spend a few minutes talking with him about American Animals, playing an actual person and if it affected his performance, and his thoughts on the career he's had so far.
