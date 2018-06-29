Incredible Poster For M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' Teases His Dark Superhero Universe

I’m so excited to tell you that @GlassMovie will be at #ComicCon . I will be in Hall H on July 20th with the cast! You can expect a surprise as well… June 29, 2018

I'm a big fan of M. Night Shyamalan and his many "twist" endings. Always have been, even when it became cool to hate on his movies. But the biggest trick he ever pulled was seen at the conclusion of his hit psychological thrillerwhen it was revealed to be set in the same universe as his 2000 superhero origin,. Fans had been asking for a sequel to the Bruce Willis/Samuel L. Jackson flick for years, and this was a clever way of springing the surprise.Now the third and presumably final chapter in the story is coming up with, and a new poster has debuted that is simply amazing. The image features James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb aka The Beast, Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass, and Bruce Willis as the hero David Dunn. All three look to be locked away together in some kind of asylum as a reflection reveals the other/darker side to their personas. Shyamalan stated at CinemaCon that all three characters did spend time together in an asylum, so the image makes sense.Not only did we get this new poster but Shyamalan took to Twitter and confirmedwill be at Comic-Con, which is everything I had been hoping for. Expect that to be when we get the first trailer. Here's hoping I can corner Shyamalan for a few questions because I have soooooo many.hits theaters on January 18th 2019.