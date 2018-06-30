Iko Uwais To Kick Ass In Netflix Martial Arts Series 'Wu Assassins

The only thing I or anybody else should need to know about Netflix's new seriesis that it stars Iko Uwais. Check. Please. Uwais is the star of the two best action movies in recent memory,and, not to mention impressively kicking ass in. He'll likely upstage Mark Wahlberg in next month's, as well.Netflix has ordered upwhich hails from writer John Wirth () and Stephen Fung () who will direct the first two episodes. There will be 10 total episodes in the first season. Uwais will play an aspiring chef (!!!)So it's likemeets, and that's okay with me.Uwais will have a vast amount of creative input, as well. He'll not only star but act as the show's fight choreographer and stunt coordinator, as well as producer. Also part of the cast is Byron Mann, a Hong Kong actor you may recognize from, and AMC'sProduction onbegins in August, and I can only hope they ask Gareth Evans to direct an episode. ::fingers crossed::