'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Trailer Gives Toothless His First Girlfriend

When my colleague Tim Gordon and I spoke withdirector Dean DeBlois a few years ago, it was clear his intention to complete a trilogy of stories following Hiccup and his Night Fury companion, Toothless. The films have proven incredibly successful for Dreamworks, launching an entire multimedia franchise that could last years. So willtruly be the final chapter? Or the start of something new?The first trailer has arrived and it finds Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), now secure in his position as chief, as his pal Toothless discovers he's not the last of his kind. The discovery of a new dragon world threatens to break apart their friendship as Toothless must consider becoming a leader in his own right.These movies continue to be absolutely stunning, and it doesn't look as if DeBlois has messed with the formula too much. I'm surprised by how much this trailer gives away so here's hoping they've kept at least a few surprises. Here's the official synopsis:Featuring the voices of America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, TJ Miller, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Craig Ferguson, and F. Murray Abraham,opens March 1st 2019.