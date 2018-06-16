Here's When The 'Aquaman' Trailer Will Debut, Plus New Photo Reveals Underwater War

Comic-Con will be insane!! This is the new glyph/logo. Freshly smuggled out of Atlantis! (stolen off King Orm’s belt buckle) pic.twitter.com/NLmIXUaXEM June 15, 2018

With Marvel sitting out Comic-Con next month, it's given Warner Bros. the chance to really hit a home run with the influential Hall H crowd. I would argue that the presentations by DC Entertainment have been better than Marvel's anyway, because they have a desperate need to impress while their rival is pretty comfortable. So we're naturally expecting to see a lot from the DCEU, and director James Wan has now confirmed Comic-Con is where the first trailer forwill finally debut.I would expect to see Wan, Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and others in the cast to be there. Fingers crossed for both Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman!will probably be the biggest reveal of the weekend, but don't be surprised if we get some early footage fromandopens December 21st. Check out a brand new image below, as well, which features an underwater war with Atlanteans riding sea animals into battle. Pretty cool. San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 19th-22nd.