Here's How The 'Avengers: Infinity War' Writers Would Fix The DCEU

Even if you love the DCEU (Does that apply to anybody?) and what Warner Bros. has done with its DC Comics characters, you have to admit they are miles behind Marvel Studios. It's a total reclamation project at this point after the disastrous, franchise-low box office of, and steps are clearly being taken to fix things. That said, it's going to take time, and Warner Bros. should be open to some advice...especially from the writers behind Marvel'sandWriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus appeared on Kevin Smith's podcast and were asked what they would do to fix the DCEU. Markus chimed in and mostly his response is what you'd expect, but he does make one very valid point that I don't think has been talked about all that much...He's got a really good point about Marvel not having its biggest guns. There was no X-Men, no Spider-Man...they were stuck to kick things off with Iron Man who at the time was a B-league Marvel character. Obviously the rest is movie history, and it leaves you to wonder how Warner Bros. could possibly screw up characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.Maybe Warner Bros. should consider throwing some money McFeely and Markus' way? Just sayin'.