6/15/2018
Here's How The 'Avengers: Infinity War' Writers Would Fix The DCEU
Even if you love the DCEU (Does that apply to anybody?) and what Warner Bros. has done with its DC Comics characters, you have to admit they are miles behind Marvel Studios. It's a total reclamation project at this point after the disastrous, franchise-low box office of Justice League, and steps are clearly being taken to fix things. That said, it's going to take time, and Warner Bros. should be open to some advice...especially from the writers behind Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War.
Infinity War and Avengers 4 Writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus appeared on Kevin Smith's podcast and were asked what they would do to fix the DCEU. Markus chimed in and mostly his response is what you'd expect, but he does make one very valid point that I don't think has been talked about all that much...
“I would look at what Marvel did, out of necessity, in that they didn’t have their A-list characters, they didn’t have Spider-Man, they didn’t have the X-Men, and they went down the line and found, I mean he’s pretty fucking famous as Iron Man, but he’s, you know, he wasn’t there, and they made a really good movie out of it. I might put Batman and Superman and everybody else, I mean, Wonder Woman is doing fine, aside for a second and go through the vast world and go ‘that guy, or that girl’ and go, ‘let’s just make a really good movie and not a universe and see what happens.’ You know, there’s a lot of spaghetti being thrown at the wall.
He's got a really good point about Marvel not having its biggest guns. There was no X-Men, no Spider-Man...they were stuck to kick things off with Iron Man who at the time was a B-league Marvel character. Obviously the rest is movie history, and it leaves you to wonder how Warner Bros. could possibly screw up characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.
Maybe Warner Bros. should consider throwing some money McFeely and Markus' way? Just sayin'.