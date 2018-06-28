Here's The First Look At Kristen Wiig In 'Wonder Woman 1984'

is filming now and expected to make quite a splash at Comic-Con next month. We aren't likely to see any footage before then, but a couple of images have been released already, featuring the returning Gal Gadot and Chris Pine. But what many of us have been eager for is a first glimpse at Kristen Wiig as the villainess Cheetah, and now it has arrived albeit not in the way we expected.Patty Jenkins revealed the first look at Wiig in the superhero sequel, and it's a pretty benign image. Captioned "Enter Barbara Minerva", the photo shows the character before she ever turns evil. She appears to be making her way through a museum, possibly staring at the statue of a cheetah? In the comics she's an archaeologist with a vast fortune to her name, but rumors are her character could be tweaked for the movie, possibly making her a fan of Wonder Woman who becomes obsessed.More please. I have no doubt Wiig will have fun with the character, but let's hope she finds a way to make her a legit threat and not a joke.opens November 1st 2019.