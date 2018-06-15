6/15/2018
HBO Is Skipping San Diego Comic-Con This Year, Too
This might turn out to be a very quiet Hall H at Comic-Con next month. With Marvel already having announced they won't be at the biggest fan event of the year, the latest to pull out is HBO. The cable network won't have any presence there, which means the usual Game of Thrones and Westworld panels won't be happening.
Here's HBO's statement: “Due to production schedules and air dates for Game of Thrones and Westworld, these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future.”
Again, it won't just be Westworld and Game of Thrones, but no HBO presence at all. This Hall H experience is looking pretty weak. There will still be The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead panels, and Warner Bros. will have the weekend spotlight to itself. They will undoubtedly bring new footage from Aquaman, probably Wonder Woman 1984, and maybe an update on The Flash? I expect Sony will be there with Venom and other Spidey-verse stuff, and Fox should have X-Men: Dark Phoenix and perhaps an update on X-Force and New Mutants.
San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 19th-22nd. Will you be there? If so, let us know! [Deadline]