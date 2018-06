HBO Is Skipping San Diego Comic-Con This Year, Too

This might turn out to be a very quiet Hall H at Comic-Con next month. With Marvel already having announced they won't be at the biggest fan event of the year, the latest to pull out is HBO. The cable network won't have any presence there, which means the usualandpanels won't be happening.Here's HBO's statement:Again, it won't just be Westworld and Game of Thrones, but no HBO presence at all. This Hall H experience is looking pretty weak. There will still be The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead panels, and Warner Bros. will have the weekend spotlight to itself. They will undoubtedly bring new footage from, probably, and maybe an update on? I expect Sony will be there with Venom and other Spidey-verse stuff, and Fox should haveand perhaps an update onandSan Diego Comic-Con runs from July 19th-22nd. Will you be there? If so, let us know! [ Deadline