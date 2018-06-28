'Halo' TV Series Is Finally Becoming A Reality On Showtime

Time to restock those frag grenades and fuel up the Warthog, the long-promisedTV series is finally a reality. Showtime has announced they're bringing the popular Xbox shooter game franchise to their network as a scripted TV drama with Steven Spielberg on board as exec-producer. And shooting begins early next year so we won't even have to wait long for it.According to the network's press statement, the series will have Kyle Killen () as a showrunner, Steven Spielberg exec-producing through Amblin Entertainment, and Rupert Wyatt () directing multiple episodes.said David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime.For those who have never dropped into one of's massive multiplayer battles, the series takes place in the 26th century as humanity faces an alien threat known as the Covenant. The lead character is known as Master Chief, an enhanced super-soldier who usually takes on the most dangerous missions. He has become one of the most iconic characters in video game history.has been adapted in numerous formats, short films, novels, comics. And it has nearly been adapted into a movie on a few occasions, as well, with Neill Blomkamp famously attached to one attempt before that fell through. As a TV series it has the potential to be bigger than, and I can't wait to see more of what Showtime has planned for it.