'Halloween': Michael Myers And Jamie Lee Curtis Are Back In Killer First Official Images

Halloween has come early for horror fans. With the first trailer just a few days away, USA Today has revealed the debut images from, featuring the return of Michael Myers and the original final girl herself, Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode.Directed by David Gordon Green from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride, this is another franchise film that basically ignores everything that came before it. The story takes place 40 years after the original movie when Laurie first narrowly escaped from Myers' killing spree. When Myers escapes from the asylum he's been held at, Laurie decides it's time to face the killer who has been tormenting her nightmares one final time. She's been training for this eventuality all of her life and is ready to take him on.Judy Greer plays Laurie's daughter Katie, with Andi Matichak as the granddaughter. Nick Castle and stunt actor James Jude Courtney don the aged-up mask of Myers aka The Shape, or at least that's what he was known as in the first twomovies.Here's a little more detail on what to expect from the long-awaited sequel:I'm no big fan ofbut these are some killer images that have me excited to see what Green does with it. That shot of Myers, with the well worn mask and everything, coming out of the closet is going to haunt my nightmares.opens October 19th. Watch for the new trailer this Friday!