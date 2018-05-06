6/05/2018
Halle Berry Makes Her Grand Entrance In New 'John Wick: Chapter 3' Photo
As everybody knows, John Wick is quite the dog lover and went off on a killing spree when harm came to his favorite pet. I wonder what that means for his relationship with Halle Berry's character in John Wick: Chapter 3, who is seen in this first image accompanied by two very intimidating canine friends.
Berry, who only joined the cast a couple of weeks ago, debuted the photo on her Instagram page. She plays an assassin named Sofia, but that's really all we know about her other than her choice in pets. Can we assume she's one of the many killers after the $14M bounty on John Wick's head for breaking The Continental's rules?
Chad Stahelski is back behind the camera with Keanu Reeves and Berry joined by Ian McShane, Ruby Rose, Common, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Asia Kate Dillon, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, and Hiroyuki Sanada. John Wick: Chapter 3 opens May 17th 2019.