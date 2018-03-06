6/03/2018
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Adds 'Deadpool 2' Star Julian Dennison
Undoubtedly there are greater numbers of people who know Julian Dennison now that he's played Fire Fist in Deadpool 2, but for us fans of Hunt for the Wilderpeople he'll always be known for that film. So it's good to see him getting more attention and even bigger roles, and it doesn't get much bigger than his next one as part of the mega-crossover, Godzilla vs. Kong.
We haven't been hearing much about the giant monster battle, which serves as a crossover sequel to Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and next year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The film will be directed by Adam Wingard (You're Next) from a script hashed out by an extensive writers' room that includes scribes from Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek, and more.
It's expected that characters from the Godzilla sequel, which means we could see Dennison alongside Kyle Chandler and Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown.
Godzilla vs. Kong opens May 22nd 2020. [THR]