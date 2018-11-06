'GLOW' Season 2 Trailer Brings The Gorgeous Ladies Back To The Squared Circle

was, I think, the best new show Netflix released last year. Considering they put out maybe a few hundred series a week, that's no small feat. With Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, and the rest of the cast all suited up and ready for more in-ring comedy action, the second season hopes to replicate the success of the first, although it's clear from this new trailer that some things have changed.While much of it remains the same, "My costume still smells like beer...and racism" says Beirut about her stereotypical Middle Eastern gimmick, the ladies now have to contend with having real fans, real expectations, and more. Of course, it's their personal lives that always get in the way, and we see that former friends Ruth and Debbie still have some serious trust issues that have found their way into the ring. Ask anybody who has been in the squared circle and they'll you the worst injuries occur when there's a lack of trust between superstars. I also like that it looks as if Kia Stevens aka ex-WWE and TNA superstar Awesome Kong, will be getting more of a role to play. She was a real surprise to me last season and I think she can have an even greater impact.season 2 hits Netflix on June 29th!