George Lucas Thinks Fans Would Have Hated His 'Star Wars' Sequel Plans, And He's Right

When George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney, andalong with it, all of his sequel trilogy plans were tossed aside. Disney decided to start from scratch with their own series of movies, which have proven to be pretty divisive. That's led some to seek out more information on what Lucas originally intended, and while we've heard bits and pieces occasionally we're learning more now thanks to James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction series. Turns out if you really loved all that midichlorian shit you would have been pretty happy.Lucas said.Lucas has talked about the Whills before, and honestly it's such a bad idea that I can't bother going into it. Look here if you want more, but basically what you'd have gotten was such a detailed explanation of the Force that it no longer would have been mysterious or remotely cool.And Lucas clearly knew the kind of reaction this story would have gotten. The stories were that he was so beaten down by the negative reaction to his prequels that he no longer had the will to keep on making Star Wars movies, hence the sale to Disney. And in these comments he pretty much confirms those feelings...I've grown to liken George Lucas to legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont. They both created something tremendous that we loved when we were kids, and as we grew older we kept wanting them to come back and tell those stories again. But every time they did it turned out to be a disaster. Lucas gave us the crappy prequels nobody likes, and Claremont has repeatedly returned to the X-Men and when he does the stories feel like they were dreamed up decades ago, which they probably were. In short, maybe it's a good idea to let the past stay in the past. Oh hey, that was the entire point of, wasn't it? That Rian Johnson...such a prophet.