George Clooney In Talks To Direct Sci-Fi Film 'Echo' From 'Stranger Things' Producer

George Clooney has directed six movies in his career, and the results have been sorta mixed. While I love, and, films like, and last year'saren't so hot. But Clooney is a guy who can write his own ticket, and he's landed on his next effort behind the camera.Clooney will direct, his first time directing a sci-fi movie. Penned by Christopher Macbride (), the story follows a drone expert who suspects his lover isn't who she says she is and may have been replaced. Clooney is in very early talks at this point, but if he signs on he'll be working alongsideproducer Shawn Levy.Let's see if Clooney decides to star in this, too.is the only time he decided to sit out a screen role in one of his movies. [ Deadline