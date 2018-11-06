6/11/2018
Geoff Johns Exits Role At DC Films, But Will Write 'Green Lantern Corps'
The fallout from the pitiful Justice League performance was expected to be swift and brutal over at Warner Bros., but other than some shuffling around at the top it wasn't anything the typical fan would care about. That's changing now, though, with the announcement of fan-favorite Geoff Johns's resignation from his role as DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer.
Johns is one of the most popular comic book writers working for DC Comics, and he rolled that over into a variety of TV and film projects for Warner Bros. His exit doesn't take him out of the mix completely, though. Johns will star Mad Ghost Productions and through that take over scripting and producing duties on Green Lantern Corps. He's already a writer on James Wan's upcoming Aquaman film and the Wonder Woman sequel.
This has to be a disappointing turn of events for fans of Johns. He's been such a creative force over at DC Comics it was assumed he could right the ship for film as well. That, sadly, hasn't panned out. He's been better on the small screen, though, where he continues to be a presence in Greg Berlanti's Arrowverse shows. Hopefully that doesn't change too much. On the plus side, Johns is arguably the most influential Green Lantern writer ever, crafting big, bold stories that have redefined the emerald hero. If anybody can make Green Lantern relevant on the big screen it's him.
Here is Johns's statement about the move...
“I took on a role at DCE because I love the characters and this universe more than anything. But, I want to spend my days writing and on set. I’m thrilled to get back to a more hands-on creative role. It’s a dream job on dream projects, reaching even deeper into DC’s vast pantheon of characters."