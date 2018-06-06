First Trailer For Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Gives Lady Gaga Room To Shine

The buzz isn't just building for Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, a remake of classic romance. It's absolutely exploding after the rave reviews it received at CinemaCon, which is a lot like Comic-Con in that sometimes the footage is kept a secret from those who can't attend. Well, finally we're getting a look at what all the fuss is about, and based on this trailer Cooper may have an awards contender on his hands.Cooper directed, wrote, and stars alongside Lady Gaga in the musical romance about a seasoned country star who discovers and falls in love with a talented aspiring singer. Their whirlwind romance lifts both of their careers, but also causes complications that could threaten everything. Gaga has done some great work acting on the small screen, winning an Emmy for her performance in American Horror Story, but she's never done anything on this level. Based on this she looks like a natural, and I'm also surprised by Dave Chappelle in a soulful, dramatic turn. Sam Elliott also co-stars along with Andrew Dice Clay.opens October 5th after originally being set for May. I'm guessing you can understand why the move was necessary because this looks like a winner.