6/21/2018
First 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' Clip Has A Big Kitchen Fight, Plus New Villain Revealed
Marvel is switching things up a little bit by following Avengers: Infinity War with Ant-Man and the Wasp. Based on the promos we've seen I think it's clear this film will be a showcase for Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne, as a launching pad to bigger adventures that may or may not include joining the Avengers. And I think this first clip is another step in that direction because it focuses on Wasp as she engages in a kick-ass kitchen battle in which everything can be a weapon.
Meanwhile, the official cast listing [via CBM] has revealed another villain other than Hannah John-Kamen as the Ghost. Michael Cerveris is listed as playing Elihas Starr, who is the Ant-Man villain known as Egghead. A gifted scientist, one of his first criminal inventions was a techonology to take over ants, in hopes of using them against Ant-Man. He's been a frequent foe of Ant-Man no matter who has been suiting up as the hero. It's possible he's not yet turned evil in the movie, and he may only be there in a cameo, but I like that they are building out Ant-Man's Rogues Gallery a little bit.
Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6th.